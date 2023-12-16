Menu

Health

B.C. Opposition questions film production at Peach Arch Hospital

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Film crew takes over part of Peace Arch Hospital'
Film crew takes over part of Peace Arch Hospital
A section of Peace Arch Hospital is being used by a film crew at a time when finding a hospital bed is nearly impossible in fraser health. Global BC's Troy Charles has more.
A section of Peace Arch Hospital in B.C., was being used by a film crew at a time when finding a hospital bed was nearly impossible in Fraser Health.

Just this week, the authority revealed it was leasing a motel near Surrey Memorial Hospital to ease overcrowding.

A member of the Opposition said it was stunned to learn of a movie production taking place at the hospital in White Rock.

“People in our community are literally suffering in hallways, being moved into hotels for their health care and we have a floor of a hospital that’s empty being used to make a movie,” said Elenore Sturko, South Surrey MLA and shadow minister for Mental Health, Addiction, Recovery and Education.

“That is unacceptable.”

Click to play video: 'Family of B.C. woman speaks out about battle with cancer, lengthy wait for treatment'
Family of B.C. woman speaks out about battle with cancer, lengthy wait for treatment

Global News reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The space where filming is underway is currently being prepared for upcoming renovations,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“At times, we work with a third party to coordinate film shoots in unused spaces at our sites which generates revenue to directly support patient care and improve infrastructure.

“No beds have been closed due to filming at Peace Arch Hospital, and all services remain open.”

Global News was able to find a site advertising Peace Arch Hospital as a filming location that shows medical beds, but it is unclear if they are up to standards for medical use.

“This is an absolute mismanagement of medical resources,” Sturko said.

Fraser Health said the shoot ended on Saturday.

