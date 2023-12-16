Menu

Crime

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Sherwood Park arrested

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 12:23 pm
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault in Sherwood Park earlier this month. View image in full screen
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault in Sherwood Park, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Days after a woman was stabbed and left in life-threatening condition in Sherwood Park, Alta., RCMP have arrested a suspect.

On Saturday, Strathcona County RCMP said they had located and arrested Guy Joseph Menard in Edmonton.

RCMP responded to the stabbing at an apartment on Cloverbar Road in Sherwood Park on Dec. 5 at 8:19 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital and is expected to survive, RCMP said in an update.

Police had identified the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Menard. He’s been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with his probation orders..

Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in Sherwood Park shooting that killed nephew, injured wife'
Man found guilty in Sherwood Park shooting that killed nephew, injured wife
