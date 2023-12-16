Stolen taxi rams businesses, drives through Cornwall Centre: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Holiday shoppers in Regina will have a few obstacles in their way after several businesses and Cornwall Centre were damaged by a stolen taxi overnight.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded at around 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16 to a report of a theft of a Co-Op taxi in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

“Police located the taxi moments later and attempted a traffic stop, however, the vehicle evaded police. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., the stolen taxi was spotted as it rammed into the front doors of a business in the 2200 block of Broad Street,” the release stated.

“Police were about to approach the taxi, believing it was immobilized when it began moving again. For approximately the next 15 minutes, police observed the vehicle driving at slow speeds and attempted to get into a position to deploy a tire deflation device (spike belt) to immobilize the vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that shortly after 3:15 a.m., the taxi was observed having driven through the front of a business in the 1800 block of Hamilton Street. The vehicle, now with significant damage, continued north on Hamilton Street and turned west onto 11th Avenue.

“On 11th Avenue, police observed the taxi turn north and drive through the south entrance doors of the Cornwall Centre,” RPS stated.

“The stolen taxi drove into the main level of the Cornwall Centre and came to a stop. Officers began approaching the taxi on foot inside the mall and once again, it began moving and drove through the north entrance of the mall near Saskatchewan Drive.”

Police stated the taxi got hung up on the stairs and the driver, a 31-year-old woman, was taken into custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges against the driver have not yet been determined.