Being a senior can be lonely. In Regina, they know how to do something about it

Social isolation can be felt by any one and at any age. Seniors may feel it more than others, especially through the cold winter months.

Angella Fuller is 75 years old and regularly comes to the Regina Senior Citizens’ Centre to spend time with her friends for a weekly sewing club. She said the get-togethers help her avoid the feeling of been socially isolated.

Fuller said she gets very lonely because she is at home alone and on her own.

“I tried to do something about it. They are so many things we can do around the city, like volunteering, exercising and we can also just come down here, sit and watch the line dancing and watch the pool.”

The Regina Senior Citizens’ Centre provides a range of activities for people over the ages of 55.

“”It’s nice to have somewhere that you think on Friday, ‘Oh! Seniors centre! Let’s get down there,” Fuller said.

“Whenever I come here, I feel rejuvenated because they are always something to think about.”

According to the Saskatchewan Blue Cross, roughly 50 per cent of people over the age of 80 report feeling lonely.

Ray Bogdane, 79, has been playing pool at the centre for over 10 years. For him, it’s more about making new friends than the activities themselves.

“It’s a great place to be. Everybody seems to be fairly friendly and of course we tend to get along pretty darn good.” Bogdane said.

“I have made a lot of new friends since I joined here, (the) majority of the guys are more than a pleasure to play with.”

The Regina Senior Citizens’ Centre also provides leisure activities and lifestyle programs. The programs are directed towards areas of interest and abilities like sport, culture, recreation, fitness, and total well-being.

“It’s important to have a place like this for seniors to be able to come together and engage in activities that keeps their mind busy. I always brag about this place when I am taking a walk in the morning,” Bogdane said.

Sharon Yoe helps run a line dance group at the centre.

“When you are getting older and there isn’t much for you to do, this gets me out twice a week. It gives me something to work on during the week, getting things ready, figuring out what the ladies will enjoy,” Yoe said.

Yoe adds that looking at her list and seeing seniors signed up makes her happy.

“I always look at my list and see how many signed up and I go, ‘Wow! 42 people today,’ and I look around and it feels really good.”