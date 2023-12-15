‘Race to the top’: Surprise raise vaults Delta police among highest-paid in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Delta, B.C., police officers are receiving unexpected pay raises, which are coming despite the officers being mid-term in their existing contract.

Officers were advised of the raises this week, in an internal email from Delta Police Sgt. Mark McKinnell, who is president of their union.

“We respectfully asked the board to match the recent Vancouver Police Department pay raise that was ratified by VPD members,” McKinnell told officers.

“I’m happy to report that the board approved this request and as a result, DPA members will be receiving an approximate 6% pay raise on January 1, 2024.”

The email to members added that “with this raise DPA members will once again be one of the highest paid in the country with a first-class constable yearly salary being just under $122K.”

Global News has sought comment from Delta Mayor George Harvie, who is Chair of the Delta Police Board.

He has not responded to questions, including how the pay raises will impact taxes.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation B.C. director was critical of the pay hikes.

“We need police, we need functioning civic services, but it shouldn’t be a race to the top and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in B.C. municipalities right now,” he said.

But BC United MLA Elenore Sturko argued the current job market leaves cities with few choices.

“It has now become so competitive amongst even neighbouring police department that they have to raise wages to order to ensure they don’t lose members to other competitive police forces,” she said.

Vancouver police recently ratified a new collective agreement, which gives a first-class officer about $122,000 per year.

“Whether it’s to give them the best benefits in the country along with the number one pay in the country, is very important for us not only to recruit the best for Vancouver but to retain the best for Vancouver,” Deputy Chief Steve Rai told Global News in a previous interview.

VPD benefits also improved, including extended health, psychological services, fertility coverage and parental leave.