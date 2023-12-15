‘Cyber incident’: London Public Library closes 3 branches until 2024, some digital services resume

Send this page to someone via email

The London Public Library said Friday that some of its digital resources are available again following a “cyber incident” that caused a major systems outage the day before, but it also announced it is closing three branches until Jan. 2.

The online platforms Hoopla (for audiobooks and ebooks) and PressReader (for newspapers and magazines) are back online as of Friday as is its phone system, but the London Public Library website, including the online library catalogue and the ability to place holds, library email, the computers, wifi and printing in branches are still down.

The library said that it is closing its Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches until Jan. 2, after initially saying the branches would only close through next week.

“We expect that it will take some time before our systems can be restored,” the library said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A little good news today – digital resources @hooplaDigital and @PressReader are available again, links to follow. Otherwise, the situation remains the same – we're open for in person borrowing, getting a Library card, attending programs and for spending time in our spaces. pic.twitter.com/h2fTGRRdFY — LondonPublicLibrary (@londonlibrary) December 15, 2023

On Thursday, Ellen Hobin, communications manager at LPL, said the massive outage was due to “what we believe is a cyber incident.”

In-person library services, such as borrowing books, programming and library spaces, are still available.

“We understand … that this is very frustrating, and we’re sorry. But come in and see us. We’re here and we would really appreciate talking to you and connecting with you in person and finding you a book off the shelf,” Hobin said.

London’s outage comes nearly two months after the Toronto Public Library was targeted in a cyberattack that resulted downing system access until 2024.

The TPL was a victim of a cybersecurity attack on Oct. 28 when hackers stole a large number of files from its servers. Officials said private data of current and former employees, including staff names, home addresses, social insurance numbers, and copies of government-issued identification, were likely taken in the cyberattack.

Access to services will be restored gradually starting in January, with priority given to the reinstatement of tpl.ca and public computing services, TPL said.

– With files from Ben Harrietha and Ainsley Smith.