Serious Caledon collision sends driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A driver is in life-threatening condition after a serious, two-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., early Friday morning, according to police.
Caledon OPP officers and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 10, at Old School Road, just before 6 a.m.
Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle sustained serious and life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Highway 10 was closed in both directions between Mayfield Road and King Street for several hours while OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.
