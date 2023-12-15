Boy, 11, dies after getting hit by puck during minor hockey practice in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

An 11-year-old boy has died after he was hit by puck Tuesday during a minor league hockey practice north of Montreal.

St-Eustache police confirmed the young player’s death in a news release Friday, just days after the incident occurred at a local arena. The boy was being treated in an intensive care unit in a Montreal hospital.

“We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones,” the police department said.

Police say it will assist the Quebec coroner’s officer in its investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

In a previous statement, the city said authorities were called to the Complexe Walter-Buswell around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier this week, police described the boy’s injury as “an unfortunate accident” following an investigation. Investigators also found he was wearing all the required protective equipment.

Multiple media have reported that the boy was hit in the neck, but police have not confirmed that information. A spokesperson for Hockey Quebec says neck guards are part of a player’s regular protective equipment.

The St-Eustache minor hockey league association issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying the entire organization has been shaken and is “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

“I commend solidarity shown by so many over these last few days, which have been extremely emotional. Finally, and above all, I offer the family and their loved ones my most sincere sympathies,” said president Jean-Philippe Labrèche.

The hockey association also offered its support to the boy’s teammates and the hockey community. It urges players or anyone who needs psychological support to call the 811 health hotline or Sport’Aide at 1-833-211-2433.

