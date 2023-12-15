Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple collisions close portion of QE2 between Olds and Didsbury: RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 12:05 pm
RCMP said a portion of the QE2 is closed between Didsbury and Olds because of multiple collisions.
RCMP said a portion of the QE2 is closed between Didsbury and Olds because of multiple collisions. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP asked drivers to stay off the QE2 on Friday morning after poor road conditions and multiple vehicle collisions closed a portion of the highway between Olds and Didsbury.

RCMP said a portion of the QE2 is closed between Didsbury and Olds because of multiple collisions.
RCMP said a portion of the QE2 is closed between Didsbury and Olds because of multiple collisions. RCMP

As of 8:30 a.m., police said traffic was unable to “proceed through the area due to multiple collisions.”

About an hour later, RCMP said a ‘tow advisory’ was in place between Red Deer and Airdrie and advised motorists not to call tow trucks for help because they would be unable to access the area.

Story continues below advertisement

While this section of the highway was closed, RCMP said poor driving conditions extended along the highway to Red Deer and south to Airdrie.

511 Alberta reported icy sections south of Bowden with northbound lanes of the QE2 closed approximately three kilometres north of Didsbury due to collisions.

RCMP said officers were at the scene of several collisions along the highway between Olds and Didsbury.

 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices