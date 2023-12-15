Multiple collisions close portion of QE2 between Olds and Didsbury: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP asked drivers to stay off the QE2 on Friday morning after poor road conditions and multiple vehicle collisions closed a portion of the highway between Olds and Didsbury.

RCMP said a portion of the QE2 is closed between Didsbury and Olds because of multiple collisions. RCMP

As of 8:30 a.m., police said traffic was unable to “proceed through the area due to multiple collisions.”

About an hour later, RCMP said a ‘tow advisory’ was in place between Red Deer and Airdrie and advised motorists not to call tow trucks for help because they would be unable to access the area.

While this section of the highway was closed, RCMP said poor driving conditions extended along the highway to Red Deer and south to Airdrie.

511 Alberta reported icy sections south of Bowden with northbound lanes of the QE2 closed approximately three kilometres north of Didsbury due to collisions.

NB QEII at TwpRd 320, approx. 3km N of Didsbury, CLOSED due to multiple MVC's in the area. Use an alt. route. (9:17am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) December 15, 2023

RCMP said officers were at the scene of several collisions along the highway between Olds and Didsbury.