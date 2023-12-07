Alberta RCMP reminding drivers to slow down after officer struck on QE2

Alberta RCMP are again reminding drivers to slow down and drive according to road conditions after an RCMP officer’s vehicle was struck by a passing truck on the QE2 Highway near Leduc Sunday night.

RCMP said the officer was responding to a single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the QE2 near Highway 616. The vehicle had struck the wire barrier in the centre median. The officer’s vehicle was parked with it’s emergency lights on near to where the collision happened, also in the median. That’s when both vehicles were struck by a passing semi truck.

Police said the officer was inside his vehicle speaking with the driver involved in the collision when he was struck.

“First responders are in a high-risk situation when they’re parked on the roadside, particularly when road and traffic conditions are treacherous,” said cst. Cheri-Lee Smith, with Leduc RCMP. “As first responders, we have bright red and blue emergency lights to assist in ensuring our safety and those around us. But other vehicles don’t have that extra safety measure.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta RCMP are once again reminding drivers to slow down and drive to road conditions after an RCMP officer’s vehicle was struck by a passing truck on the QE2 Highway near Leduc Sunday night. RCMP

The officer and 27-year-old man in the police vehicle were both transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The 47-year-old man driving the semi truck was not injured but was issued a ticket for careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

RCMP are reminding drivers of the importance of slowing down and driving to conditions, especially during the winter months. RCMP also advise drivers to remain in their vehicles if they are in a collision and check conditions and your route on http://511.Alberta.c before heading out.