Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Canadian border officers struck by motor vehicle in Coutts, Alta.

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 12:56 pm
Travellers heading back into Canada were hit with up to a 7 hour wait time to get to the Coutts border. Apr. 1, 2022 View image in full screen
The incident took place at the Canadian point of entry from the U.S. in Coutts, Alta. Courtesy Ann Marie Clark
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Canadian border officers suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while doing their jobs at the Canadian point of entry from the U.S. in Coutts, Alta., on Saturday, police said.

Milk River RCMP assisted emergency medical services when responding to the incident.

The officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody and kept him in a holding cell until the investigation was complete, police say.

Milk River resident Kache Miller, 50, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

Trending Now

Miller has been released and will be seen in the Lethbridge court of justice on June 12.

More on Crime
RCMPAssaultAlberta crimeUS borderMilk RiverCanadian CrimeCoutts AlbertaAlberta borderalberta assaultCanadian border officersBorder officers assaultedCoutts assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers