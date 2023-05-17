2 Canadian border officers struck by motor vehicle in Coutts, Alta.

Two Canadian border officers suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while doing their jobs at the Canadian point of entry from the U.S. in Coutts, Alta., on Saturday, police said.
Milk River RCMP assisted emergency medical services when responding to the incident.
The officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody and kept him in a holding cell until the investigation was complete, police say.
Milk River resident Kache Miller, 50, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.
Miller has been released and will be seen in the Lethbridge court of justice on June 12.
