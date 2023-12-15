Former hockey coach sentenced to nearly 5 years for sex offences against teen player

Send this page to someone via email

A former hockey coach has been released on bail pending an appeal after receiving a nearly five-year prison sentence for sex offences against a teen player, police say.

York Regional Police said officers began an investigation in January 2021 into a hockey coach after receiving allegations of historical sex assaults against a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the incidents occurred from 2009 to 2011 while the accused was coaching competitive girls hockey in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Feb. 19, 2021, Pickering resident Lorne Rappaport was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual exploitation.

He was found guilty in June this year of sexual interference with a person under 16, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation, police said.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 4.75 years in prison, police said.

He was ordered to submit a DNA sample and will be added to the sex offender registry, police added.

He has been released from custody on bail pending an appeal.