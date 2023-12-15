Jacob Julien records hat trick for the Knights in blowout win over the Owen Sound Attack

Send this page to someone via email

Ruslan Gazizov and Jacob Julien combined for nine points on home ice in a 8-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Dec. 15 at Budweiser Gardens.

Gazizov had a goal and four assists and now has nine points in his past two games and 12 points in his past four.

Julien completed his first career hat trick and is now on a six-game point streak that has seen his score six times and add eight helpers.

Max McCue also scored twice to extend his goal streak to half-dozen games with a goal at even strength and another on the power play.

London now has at least one goal on the man advantage in 10 consecutive games.

Knights forward Denver Barkey returned to the lineup and had three assists.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams played nearly 16 minutes of the first period without a goal, but with the puck bouncing around like a rubber ball off a faceoff, Ethan Burroughs corralled it and snapped a puck past Owen Willmore at the 15:59 mark for the only goal of the opening 20 minutes.

Gazizov finished a gorgeous passing play from Jacob Julien and Denver Barkey six minutes and 27 seconds into the second period to tie the game and then the Knights hit the gas.

London scored three times in a span of 1:38 as McCue connected on his 10th of the year and then roofed a power play goal 53 seconds later and the Knights were up 3-1.

Gazizov found Julien going to the Owen Sound net and the Winnipeg prospect one-handed a deflection by Carter George for a 4-1 London lead.

Before the end of the period the teams traded goals as Sam O’Reilly set up Sam Dickinson with 49 seconds to go and then Declan Waddick of the Attack stripped a puck free in centre ice and raced in to beat the buzzer as he scored with 4.1 seconds remaining on the clock.

Gazizov set up Julien twice more in the third period to make it 7-2 and then Jared Wooley finished the scoring with his second career OHL goal with just over 10 seconds remaining in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Knights held the third-ranked power play in the league to no goals on three attempts.

London went two-for-three on the man advantage.

The Knights outshot Owen Sound 37-27.

Evan Bouchard still streaking

The Edmonton Oilers eight-game winning streak might have come to an end with a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 14, but former Knights defenceman Evan Bouchard kept his personal point streak rolling with a pair of assists.

Bouchard currently sits third in Oilers scoring behind only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Bouchard is just a single point behind Draisaitl. Bouchard is in his third full season with Edmonton. The Oakville, Ont., native played in London between 2015 and 2019 and was the captain of the Knights in his last two seasons in the OHL.

Up next

There is one game left for the Knights before the holiday break. They will host the Sudbury Wolves on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m., at Budweiser Gardens.

Sudbury has scored 31 goals in their past five games.

Wolves forward Dalibor Dvorsky has eight goals all by himself in that span, while Sudbury’s Quentin Musty has 22 points in his past seven games.

Story continues below advertisement

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.