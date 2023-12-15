Gunshot victim dies from injuries, prompting Saskatoon’s 11th homicide probe of 2023

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds early Thursday.
Patrol officers responded to an injured man in a back alley in the 2700 block of 21st Street West around 1:30 a.m.
The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the man’s next of kin have been notified but are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
Trending Now
Police say they continue to investigate and this is the city’s 11th homicide of 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
More on Crime
- ‘He had the best smile’: Mom of alleged Kenneth Law victim mourns son, wants answers
- Court application denied for truck driver who caused Humboldt Broncos bus crash
- Denmark, Germany arrest terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members
- Accused thieves argue for lesser charge because items were on sale
Comments