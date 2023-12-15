Menu

Crime

Gunshot victim dies from injuries, prompting Saskatoon’s 11th homicide probe of 2023

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 9:16 am
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday. File / Global News
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds early Thursday.

Patrol officers responded to an injured man in a back alley in the 2700 block of 21st Street West around 1:30 a.m.

The 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the man’s next of kin have been notified but are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

Trending Now

Police say they continue to investigate and this is the city’s 11th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

