Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Toronto, police say

Police say they’re trying to identify a woman after an attempted child abduction in Toronto Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West area at around 8 a.m. for an attempted abduction.

A father and child were walking to a daycare in the area when a woman, not known to the father, started yelling and attempted to grab the child, police said.

The father picked up the child and called for help, though the suspect continued to yell and followed them down the street, police said.

When the pair arrived at the daycare, the suspect allegedly asked the child to leave with her.

The father then confronted the suspect and she fled, police said.

Police said the woman was wearing a blue toque, a black leather jacket with a green hood, black gloves, dark blue jeans, black running shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.