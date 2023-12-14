Queen’s University students’ science experiment headed to International Space Station

Send this page to someone via email

A group of students from Queen’s University has submitted a science experiment that is out of this world.

Their proposal was selected by NASA and their experiment will be conducted on the International Space Station

Out of the three Queen’s University finalists, third-year health sciences student Cole Munro’s group’s proposal was selected to be carried out on the International Space Station.

“It’s fantastic, really. Our group worked really hard, and our entire team really came together to make this proposal happen. Even though I’m here talking today, it’s really a testament to everyone’s hard work,” said Munro.

His experiment will be the first of its kind to be conducted in space.

It aims to examine the effect microgravity has on plant proteins, which would help astronauts stay healthy while on missions in outer space.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our proposal is evaluating the impact of lectins, which are these plant proteins that they use to fight against bacteria. Our proposal is going to evaluate if they improve the effectiveness of antibiotics on Earth and in space,” he added.

Now, Munro’s group won’t be going to space themselves, but the experiment will be conducted by astronauts on the space station.

The estimated launch date of a cargo flight that will deliver the necessary equipment to the ISS is in late spring.

But once the experiment is completed in space, the work doesn’t stop there.

“Once the experiment comes back from the International Space Station, the analysis of the samples will be conducted here in the Discovery Labs,” said Diane Tomalty, a co-instructor for the course.

So as space travel, both for science and recreation, becomes more popular, these types of experiments may help improve life outside the atmosphere.