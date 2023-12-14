Menu

Crime

Man touches child ‘inappropriately’ on TTC bus, makes ‘sexual gestures’: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 3:24 pm
Police released this image of a suspect. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
Police have issued an alert about a potential sex offender after a man allegedly touched a child “inappropriately” and then made “sexual gestures” in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 to the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a child under the age of 10 was on a northbound TTC bus on Pharmacy Avenue when a man “inappropriately” touched them.

“The man then made sexual gestures towards the child as he exited the bus at Lawrence Avenue East,” police said.

The suspect then made his way to the southeast corner of the intersection, police said.

He was described as 50 years old, bald with a full beard, a medium build and wearing a dark jacket and dark pants with a light stripe down the side, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

TTC proposes new plans to improve safety on transit system
