Fire

Early morning fire at Guelph home deemed suspicious

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 14, 2023 3:43 pm
Guelph fire and Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned home on Gordon Street. View image in full screen
Guelph fire and Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at an abandoned home on Gordon Street. Matt Carty / Global News
A fire at an abandoned home in Guelph is being treated as suspicious.

Crews from the Guelph Fire Department were called to the house on Gordon Street near Arkell Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was put out and resulted in some structural damage but no one was hurt.

Guelph Police Service media co-ordinator Scott Tracey said in an email that there were reports of people inside the building at the time of the fire.

Trending Now

He said the house sat on a lot that was being considered for future residential development.

Guelph police are assisting Guelph fire in their investigation.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

