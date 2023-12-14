Early morning fire at Guelph home deemed suspicious

A fire at an abandoned home in Guelph is being treated as suspicious.
Crews from the Guelph Fire Department were called to the house on Gordon Street near Arkell Road around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was put out and resulted in some structural damage but no one was hurt.
Guelph Police Service media co-ordinator Scott Tracey said in an email that there were reports of people inside the building at the time of the fire.
He said the house sat on a lot that was being considered for future residential development.
Guelph police are assisting Guelph fire in their investigation.
