5 minors charged in Ontario carjacking task force investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five minors, one as young as 14, have been charged in a Provincial Carjacking Task Force investigation, York Regional Police say.

Police said that on Dec. 6 at around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a collision at a school in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road in Markham.

Officers learned that a white Audi SUV operated by the suspects intentionally crashed into a grey Toyota RAV 4 in an attempt to steal the vehicle, police said.

“The five occupants in the Audi fled on foot, but were quickly caught due to the fast response of officers in the area,” police said.

The suspects were masked at the time of their arrests and an imitation gun was recovered, police allege.

Earlier this year, due to rising auto-related crimes in the GTA, police services established a Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force to “co-ordinate law enforcement efforts in combating these crimes,” police said. “This collaborative approach aims to disrupt the networks responsible for violent and high-risk auto thefts and maximize enforcement efforts against criminal organizations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police indicated that the Dec. 6 incident in Markham was investigated by that task force.

Five individuals, age 14, 15, and the three others age 16, all Toronto residents, were charged.

The charges laid include robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, police said.

Three of the youths face additional charges, including failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a sentence order, police said.