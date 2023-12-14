Arson charges laid after fire, small explosions at Guelph apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man is facing arson and other charges after a fire broke out near an apartment complex.

Crews from Guelph Fire Department went to a building on Waterloo Avenue near Wellington Street Wednesday just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say some unknown items were thrown into the fire causing several small explosions.

They say the fire destroyed parts of a garden but no one was hurt.

Investigators say a man was found near the scene, and they later determined he was bound by two different court orders not to be at that address.

A search of the individual turned up a pair of knives.

The 36-year-old was arrested and held for a bail hearing.