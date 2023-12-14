Menu

Crime

Man suffers broken nose after ‘encounter’ with Halifax police during arrest: watchdog

By Matthew Pyne Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog'
New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in talks about sharing a police watchdog
Nova Scotia’s serious incident response team is already called in to help with investigations in N.B. But this year, SiRT has been too busy assisting with two high profile police shooting. Callum Smith has more – Jul 24, 2020
An investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is underway after a man was arrested by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and received a broken nose.

The incident occurred Dec. 3 when HRP was responding to a call about a break and enter in progress in Bedford.

According to a release from SiRT, officers encountered two vehicles that were later determined to be stolen.

During a high-speed chase of one of those vehicles hit a police vehicle. When the vehicle stopped, an “encounter” happened that resulted in driver receiving a broken nose.

“The male was taken to hospital, released, and charged with multiple offences,” SiRT said.

The investigation is ongoing.

