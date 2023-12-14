Man suffers broken nose after ‘encounter’ with Halifax police during arrest: watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is underway after a man was arrested by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and received a broken nose.

The incident occurred Dec. 3 when HRP was responding to a call about a break and enter in progress in Bedford.

According to a release from SiRT, officers encountered two vehicles that were later determined to be stolen.

During a high-speed chase of one of those vehicles hit a police vehicle. When the vehicle stopped, an “encounter” happened that resulted in driver receiving a broken nose.

“The male was taken to hospital, released, and charged with multiple offences,” SiRT said.

The investigation is ongoing.