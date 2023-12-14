Man charged with sexually assaulting realtor during home showing: Belleville police

See more sharing options

Charges have been laid after a real estate agent reported being sexually assaulted by a man viewing a home for sale in Belleville.

The female real estate agent told investigators she met the man at the home on June 10 after he’d arranged for a showing of the residence.

While touring the home, police say, the man sexually assaulted the agent.

Police have charged 38-year-old Nicholas Foster of Belleville with one count of sexual assault.

They say Foster turned himself into police Wednesday.

He has been released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled in January.