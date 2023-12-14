Menu

Canada

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh welcomes 2nd baby girl with wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 12:22 pm
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh presses Liberals on support for families amid rise in inflation with own baby in tow
RELATED: NDP's Jagmeet Singh presses Liberals on support for families amid rise in inflation with own baby in tow – Jun 22, 2022
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, are the proud parents of their second baby girl.

Party officials say the baby is healthy and doing well, as is her mother.

The baby was born Monday, the same day the Liberal government announced plans for a national dental-care program championed by the NDP.

Singh says Canadian Dental Care Plan will help residents ‘living with pain’
Singh’s party has agreed to support the minority Liberals on key votes in Parliament in exchange for government actions on NDP priorities.

To date, those priorities have also included one-time rental supplements for low-income tenants and a temporary doubling of the GST rebate.

The confidence-and-supply agreement took shape after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called to congratulate Singh on the birth of the couple’s first child last January.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

