$18-million purchase to link Kelowna greenway to Okanagan Lake walkway

The city has bought a property at the mouth of Kelowna, B.C.’s Mission Creek for $18 million, which will finally connect the waterfront with a walking trail that opened more than two decades ago.

The property was sold to the city by the Truswell family, who have lived there since 1940. It sits at the mouth of Mission Creek and offers 340 feet of lakeshore, 220 feet of creek shore and panoramic views of Okanagan Lake, the city said in a press release issued Thursday.

“The purchase of this stunning property is truly a legacy for our city, it’s an important step to ensuring that Kelowna’s beautiful waterfront can be enjoyed by all for generations to come,” Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said.

The addition will expand water-based park and mooring destinations for the city’s 27-kilometre-long paddle trail, increase connectivity with downtown beach parks through links to Rotary Beach Park and Bluebird Beach Park, and unlock 400 feet of existing walkway that is otherwise landlocked,

It will also secure public access to the two-acre beachfront area commonly known as ‘secret beach.’

“This parcel is a cornerstone in the city’s plan to create a series of destination beach parks linked together by a 31-kilometre unbroken chain of pathways and waterways,” said Derek Edstrom, divisional director of partnerships and investments with the City of Kelowna.

“We are excited to open ‘secret beach’ to the community who has already embraced it as a unique place to skimboard or enjoy the southern lake view.”

Edstrom also said the property will be key in safeguarding lake water quality, flood protection and sediment control planning.

The $18-million purchase of the 1.8-acre property was funded by the Development Cost Charge program and supplemented by City Land Reserves with no funding from general taxation.

Public access is currently restricted, and removal of the residence and site clearing is anticipated in spring 2024 to make the property accessible to the public as soon as reasonably achievable.