National

Crime

OPP officer charged in crashes in Napanee, on 401

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 12:40 pm
OPP officer injured during ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in Caledon
RELATED: The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an OPP officer was struck during a ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in Caledon. During the altercation, another officer drew and fired their gun at least twice, according to the SIU. Shallima Maharaj reports – Oct 23, 2023
The Ontario Provincial Police have charged one of their own in connection with two separate crashes.

In a news release this week OPP said a member of the Lennox and Addington County detachment is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) following a crash on Hwy 401 near Shannonville Road Nov. 30.

They say members of the Lennox and Addington County detachment were conducting a traffic stop at the of the crash, which involved three vehicles, two of which were police vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

A 42-year-old member with 18-years of service has been charged with careless driving contrary to the HTA.

In an email to Global News OPP confirmed the same officer is also charged in connection with a crash in Napanee back in the summer.

In that case OPP say a police vehicle was involved in a tw0-car crash on Hwy 41, near Richmond Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1.

No injuries were reported in the earlier crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed the same 42-year-old officer is charged with interfering with traffic under the HTA in connection with the August crash.

Police haven’t identified the officer charged.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

