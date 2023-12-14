OPP officer charged in crashes in Napanee, on 401

The Ontario Provincial Police have charged one of their own in connection with two separate crashes.
In a news release this week OPP said a member of the Lennox and Addington County detachment is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) following a crash on Hwy 401 near Shannonville Road Nov. 30.
They say members of the Lennox and Addington County detachment were conducting a traffic stop at the of the crash, which involved three vehicles, two of which were police vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
A 42-year-old member with 18-years of service has been charged with careless driving contrary to the HTA.
In an email to Global News OPP confirmed the same officer is also charged in connection with a crash in Napanee back in the summer.
In that case OPP say a police vehicle was involved in a tw0-car crash on Hwy 41, near Richmond Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
No injuries were reported in the earlier crash.
A police spokesperson confirmed the same 42-year-old officer is charged with interfering with traffic under the HTA in connection with the August crash.
Police haven’t identified the officer charged.
