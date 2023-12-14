Menu

Crime

Inmate dies in Manitoba prison: correctional services

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:17 pm
One inmate is reported to have died at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba, on Dec. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
One inmate is reported to have died at Stony Mountain Institution in Manitoba, on Dec. 12, 2023. Global News
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has notified the family of an inmate of his death in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.

In a release on Thursday, the agency said Andrew Rae died Tuesday while in custody in the prison.

CSC said Rae had been serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 16 days for manslaughter since Nov. 10 this year.

Speaking to 680 CJOB, the agency said a cause of death could not be given until an autopsy was done and that an investigation was underway. It also added that the RCMP was notified.

Stony Mountain Institution death being investigated
