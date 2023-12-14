Inmate dies in Manitoba prison: correctional services

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has notified the family of an inmate of his death in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.

In a release on Thursday, the agency said Andrew Rae died Tuesday while in custody in the prison.

CSC said Rae had been serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 16 days for manslaughter since Nov. 10 this year.

Speaking to 680 CJOB, the agency said a cause of death could not be given until an autopsy was done and that an investigation was underway. It also added that the RCMP was notified.