Crime

2 more suspects wanted after teen kidnapped, left in field: Woodstock, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 11:00 am
Click to play video: 'Search continues for missing Calgary woman, police rule out link to alleged serial rapist'
Search continues for missing Calgary woman, police rule out link to alleged serial rapist
RELATED: On Wednesday, police said they’ve determined there’s no connection between a missing Calgary mom and the investigation into 59-year-old Richard Mantha. Mantha is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting five women. As Tracy Nagai reports, people who support vulnerable women say both cases highlight the danger sex workers face. – Oct 18, 2023
Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a sixth suspect has been arrested and two more are wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery investigation from October.

A 15-year-old was grabbed off Fyfe Avenue near Pavey Street and thrown into the back seat of a white Chevy Equinox just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said, and later dropped off in a field about 10 kilometres away on 43 Line near Oxford Road 17.

Before he was left in the field, police say the suspect vehicle “drove to the area of Upper Thames Drive and met up with additional suspects” in an orange Kia Seltos.

Police also say the suspects stole a vehicle from the victim’s home before leaving him in the field and that investigators had no reason to believe it was a targeted attack, “however, the investigation is ongoing.”

Story continues below advertisement

A 21-year-old, 20-year-old and 22-year-old from Edmonton were arrested on Oct. 5 and 6. A 25-year-old from Blumenort, Man., and a 21-year-old from La Broquerie, Man., were arrested Oct. 6. A 21-year-old from London, Ont., was arrested Dec. 8.

Police are still looking for two unidentified suspects and have released photos.

Two men wanted by Woodstock police.
Woodstock police have released images of suspects they are trying to identify and locate. Woodstock Police Service
Trending Now

Police also say that the Chevy Equinox was located but the Kia Seltos is still wanted and police are also looking for another vehicle, a black sedan believed to be a Mercedes.

Anyone with information about the outstanding suspects is urged not to approach or confront them but to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Two vehicles in surveillance photos.
Police are looking for these two vehicles. Woodstock Police Service
