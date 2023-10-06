Five in custody after alleged kidnapping of teen in Woodstock, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped Thursday morning and later abandoned in the middle of a field.

According to the Woodstock Police Service (WPS), they responded around 2 p.m. Thursday to reports of a weapon-related incident.

An investigation revealed that at approximately 10:50 a.m the same day, a 15-year-old boy was walking southbound on Fyfe Avenue near Pavey Street, when a white Chevrolet Equinox approached.

Occupants of the vehicle began to speak with the victim, when one suspect got out of the vehicle, grabbed the teen, and threw him into the back seat, police say. The suspects drove to the area of Upper Thames Drive, where they met up with additional suspects in a red/orange SUV.

Police say a vehicle was then stolen from the victim’s residence, and the victim was then left in a field on the 43rd line near Oxford Road 17.

The victim was transported to hospital for assessment.

On Thursday, Middlesex County OPP recovered the vehicle and arrested the driver.

As a result, a 21-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta. is facing the following charges for his alleged involvement:

Armed robbery;

Firearm – use while committing offence;

Kidnapping while using certain firearms;

Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm;

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence;

Theft over $5000;

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle; and

Two (2) counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The suspect was remanded into custody.

On Friday, Dryden OPP arrested four more suspects in the Equinox and said they remain in custody.

Two suspects and the red/orange SUV remain outstanding at this time, and police are asking anyone with the suspects’ identity or location to contact local police.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest this was a targeted kidnapping. The investigation remains ongoing.