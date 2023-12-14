Large fire breaks out at Toronto home listed for sale at over $13 million

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services says crews are battling a large fire at a house on Thursday that is listed for sale at over $13 million.

Officials said the fire broke out at around 6 a.m. on 27 Dempsey Cres., near York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said crews encountered a large three-storey home engulfed in flames and that the roof had caved in.

Homes on either side of the affected home have been searched and there are no injuries, fire officials said.

According to realtor.ca, the home is currently listed for sale on the market for $13.8 million. It has been on the market since October.

Images from the scene show a for sale sign on the front lawn of the home.

View image in full screen Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News

TFS crews are working at a 2-alarm residential fire on Dempsey Crescent (Bayview/York Mills) Crews arrived to home fully-involved in fire. Fireground operations continue. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/nWgTGU7Zi0 — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) December 14, 2023