Calendar

Calendar

Fire

Large fire breaks out at Toronto home listed for sale at over $13 million

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 7:53 am
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Kayla McLean / Global News
Toronto Fire Services says crews are battling a large fire at a house on Thursday that is listed for sale at over $13 million.

Officials said the fire broke out at around 6 a.m. on 27 Dempsey Cres., near York Mills Road and Bayview Avenue.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said crews encountered a large three-storey home engulfed in flames and that the roof had caved in.

Homes on either side of the affected home have been searched and there are no injuries, fire officials said.

According to realtor.ca, the home is currently listed for sale on the market for $13.8 million. It has been on the market since October.

Images from the scene show a for sale sign on the front lawn of the home.

Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Kayla McLean / Global News
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Large fire breaks out at a home on Dempsey Crescent in Toronto on Dec. 14, 2023. Global News

