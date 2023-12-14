Man in hospital after shooting Wednesday night in Sud Ouest borough

An 18-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in the Sud Ouest borough on Wednesday night.
Police said gunfire was reported near the corner of Delisle Street and Atwater Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.
The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Jeanne Drouin, spokesperson for Montreal police.
Police say he is expected to recover from his injuries.
One man was detained by police but is now considered an important witness in the case.
They will be speaking with investigators.
No arrests have been made.
Dourin said police are still investigative a motive for the shooting.
