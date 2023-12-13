Surrey RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Andrea Lachance was last seen on 132 Street near 68 Avenue on Wednesday.
Mounties said both police and her family are concerned about her well-being.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Anyone who spots her is asked to keep her in sight and to call police.
Lachance is described as five-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build, long dark hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink toque, a dark jacket, dark pants and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
