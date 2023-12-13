Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winter weather causes multiple collisions, rollovers across Southern Ontario: OPP

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 10:38 pm
OPP officers responded to multiple collisions and rollovers on Wednesday amid wintery weather across parts of Southern Ontario. View image in full screen
OPP officers responded to multiple collisions and rollovers on Wednesday amid wintery weather across parts of Southern Ontario. @OPP_HSD/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police officers were busy on Wednesday, as the wintry weather caused multiple collisions and rollovers across parts of Southern Ontario.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said they responded to incidents involving as many as 12 vehicles on highways 115 and 35.

Police said nine vehicles ended up in the ditch and that several others rolled over.

As a result of the accidents, police said two people were transported to hospital with injuries.

One of the injured individuals included one person who was outside of their vehicle when they were struck, police said.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices