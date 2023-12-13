Winter weather causes multiple collisions, rollovers across Southern Ontario: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police officers were busy on Wednesday, as the wintry weather caused multiple collisions and rollovers across parts of Southern Ontario.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said they responded to incidents involving as many as 12 vehicles on highways 115 and 35.

Police said nine vehicles ended up in the ditch and that several others rolled over.

As a result of the accidents, police said two people were transported to hospital with injuries.

One of the injured individuals included one person who was outside of their vehicle when they were struck, police said.

