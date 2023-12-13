French actor Gérard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after obscene documentary remarks

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has stripped French actor Gérard Depardieu of his Order of Quebec after “shocking” comments made by the actor came to light in a documentary film.

The release of a documentary in France this month showing him repeatedly making obscene sexual remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea has caused the French actor’s behaviour towards women to come under scrutiny once more.

The footage, filmed by a professional crew that covered Depardieu’s visit during the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s formation, was included in an investigative documentary that aired last week on French TV, and some of the clips have gone viral on social media.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Wednesday the decision to remove Depardieu from the order, acting on a recommendation from the council that oversees the honour.

Legault says in a statement that Depardieu’s comments have shocked people around the world and his behaviour has tarnished the reputation of Order of Quebec members.

Depardieu, 74, was named a knight of the Order of Quebec in 2002 by then-premier Bernard Landry, and he becomes the first person to be removed.

Among France’s most well-known movie stars, Depardieu was put under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The investigation is ongoing.

Depardieu has denied any criminal conduct.

— With files from The Associated Press