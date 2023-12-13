Edmonton police investigating sexual assault in Mill Creek Ravine

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Mill Creek Ravine on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was approached by a stranger while out for a walk in the ravine near 95 Street and 86 Avenue.

EPS said a man who was standing off the path approached her, grabbing and pinning her to a tree. He then proceeded to sexually assault her.

1:44 Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton

The woman was able to escape to the ‘Peace Mile’ parking lot near 82 Avenue and 95A Street. The woman told police the assault happened about one kilometre north of the parking lot.

The suspect is a man, about 50 years old, five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build and white hair with dark streaks on the side. He was wearing a black zip-up puffer jacket, light blue jeans and running shoes that were black and white in colour.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security camera for footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.