Canada

University of Calgary named world’s first United Nations University hub for water

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 3:58 pm
The University of Calgary has become the world's first United Nations University hub focused on water. Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. View image in full screen
The University of Calgary has become the world's first United Nations University hub focused on water. Downtown Calgary and the Bow River are seen from the air on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The University of Calgary has become the world’s first United Nations University hub focused on water.

The hub is a partnership between the Calgary university and the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, which is a think tank based in Hamilton, Ont.

It means they will work together to develop the scientific understanding, solutions and skilled workforce needed to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Kaveh Madani, director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health, says the partnership will help to tackle upcoming water, environmental and health challenges.

Officials with the University of Calgary say the hub’s reach would be global.

It is to have four research areas: understanding changes in aquatic ecosystems, infectious diseases in a changing climate, environmental predictions for water sustainability and resilience in Indigenous communities.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

