Crime

Man wanted for aggravated assault after woman stabbed at Sherwood Park apartment

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 4:51 pm
Guy Joseph Menard, 32, is wanted for aggravated assault after an attack in Sherwood Park on Dec. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Guy Joseph Menard, 32, is wanted for aggravated assault after an attack in Sherwood Park on Dec. 5, 2023. RCMP
A woman was stabbed and left in life-threatening condition in Sherwood Park, where RCMP are now searching for a suspect.

Strathcona County RCMP responded to the stabbing at an apartment on Cloverbar Road in Sherwood Park on Dec. 5 at 8:19 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital and is expected to survive, RCMP said in an update Wednesday.

Police identified a suspect and have an arrest warrant out for 32-year-old Guy Joseph Menard. Menard who has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with his probation orders.

RCMP said Menard most recently had been staying in Sherwood Park but has ties to other communities. Despite efforts to find him, RCMP have not been successful and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Guy Menard is described as having a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and has a large Monster energy tattoo on his neck.

Guy Menard is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, people are advised to not approach him but instead to call 911 or local police.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

