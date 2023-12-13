COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains high as cases climb; 2 dozen hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

For the seventh consecutive week, community risk index for COVID-19 remains at a high level for the Peterborough, Ont., region.

Peterborough Public Health on Wednesday kept its risk index at high. All risk indicators also remained unchanged with case rate and outbreaks still at “high,” PCR test per cent positivity and wastewater surveillance both at “very high” and the positive rapid antigen tests indicator unchanged at “low.”

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit in September reported the first confirmed case of the BA.2.86 variant in the region.

Case data as of Dec. 13 for the health unit's jurisdiction

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 171 — up from 141 reported on Dec. 6 and 145 reported on Nov. 29. The province and health unit note that the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability as of Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 117 since the Dec. 6 update.

Deaths: There were no new deaths reported over the past week. Since the pandemic was declared there have been 168 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction. Last week, there were two deaths, however, an additional 10 were added following a provincial data review. The 10 missing historical deaths had occurred between Jan. 15, 2020 and March 31, 2023, the health unit notes.

Hospitalizations: As of Monday, Dec. 11, there were 27 inpatients with COVID-19 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (most recent data available). The hospital’s seven-day rolling average is 24 patients.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 12,373 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 12,034 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There have been 290 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — three new outbreaks since Dec. 6. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were were active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 13.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 13. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 12.

in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 12. Maple View Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11.

in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 11. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood; Outbreak declared on Dec. 5.

long-term care in Norwood; Outbreak declared on Dec. 5. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared on Westview 2 area on Nov. 27 Springdale County Manor in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27.

in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 27. Extendicare Lakefield in Lakefield: Declared on Nov. 25.

Outbreaks lifted since Dec. 6:

Congregate living facility (no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26 and lifted on Dec. 13.

(no. 62) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26 and lifted on Dec. 13. Congregate living facility No. 63 in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 1 and lifted on Dec. 9.

No. 63 in Peterborough: Declared on Dec. 1 and lifted on Dec. 9. Extendicare Peterborough : Declared on the third floor on Nov. 20 and lifted on Dec 8.

: Declared on the third floor on Nov. 20 and lifted on Dec 8. Congregate living facility (no. 61) in Peterborough: Declared on Nov. 26 and lifted on Dec. 6.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of area residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, known as the “primary series count.” Since Sept. 14, 2023, approximately 26,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are available for all residents over the age of six months. Appointments can be booked online.