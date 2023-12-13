Murder charge laid in killing of 24-year-old Toronto man

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old suspect is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Lockwood Road and Queen Street East area, west of Woodbine Avenue, at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a man lying on the ground.

The victim, who has been identified as 24-year-old Toronto resident Nathan Samuel, had “obvious injuries” and died at the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, police said the victim had been stabbed and a suspect was in custody.

There was no word on if the suspect and the victim knew each other, or what may have led up to the stabbing.

Toronto resident Jared Shokoff has since been charged with second-degree murder.

Samuel’s death marks Toronto’s 66th homicide of 2023.