Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

PwC pays $1.45 million in fines to CPA Ontario for breaching code of conduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 11:47 am
CPA Ontario says accounting firm PwC has paid $1.45 million in fines and costs for breaching the regulatory organization's code of professional conduct. Signage appears on the Australian head office building of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney, Monday, June 26, 2023. View image in full screen
CPA Ontario says accounting firm PwC has paid $1.45 million in fines and costs for breaching the regulatory organization's code of professional conduct. Signage appears on the Australian head office building of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Sydney, Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Rycroft
CPA Ontario says accounting firm PwC has paid $1.45 million in fines and costs after 445 staff shared answers during mandatory internal training assessments between 2016 and 2020.

CPA Ontario says PwC self-reported the breach of the regulatory organization’s code of professional conduct.

The training was on accounting and auditing standards, audit strategy, planning, procedures and documentation, professional integrity and independence matters, and other issues related to audits.

CPA Ontario says the firm admitted to breaching its code of conduct.

The firm has paid a fine of $1 million and a further $455,000 in costs to CPA Ontario.

The regulatory organization says it has taken into account the remedial actions by PwC, which include ongoing periodic monitoring and internal discipline.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

