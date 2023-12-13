Israeli ambassador ‘deeply disappointed’ in Canada’s UN vote for a ceasefire

Israel’s ambassador to Canada says his country is “deeply disappointed” in Canada supporting a non-binding resolution at the United Nations to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Calling for a ceasefire in a situation that Israel is forced into a war actually does not strengthen us. And as I said, it emboldens the terrorists and gives them a sense that Israel is isolated politically,” Ambassador Iddo Moed told Global News in an interview after the vote on Tuesday.

“So, [Hamas] will stand fast, and they will continue their efforts to attack Israelis, to try and kill, to try and destroy the state of Israel.”

Prior to the UN vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a joint statement with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts. They say they support Israel’s right to defend itself, but call for another humanitarian pause. They also say they would support efforts toward a “sustainable ceasefire.”

Trudeau has previously backed a “humanitarian pause” along with other western leaders in order to get aid into the Palestinian territory.

Those are different from ceasefires, which are formal temporary or longer-lasting agreements between parties or actors in a conflict to agree to end hostilities.

Speaking publicly after the statement was issued, Trudeau did not specifically say the word “ceasefire,” but told reporters he had a “long and detailed” conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Moed said that his impression of the conversation is that there is still cooperation between the two countries, but Israel is disappointed in what he described as a policy shift.

“We don’t always see eye to eye, but in these discussions, we have a very frank, frank and open conversation about everything that is on our mind and on Canada’s mind. And that is fine,” Moed said.

“That’s the way to carry this out. But to my understanding, unfortunately, the end result is very disappointing for us.”

In his brief public comment, Trudeau said the statement is clear and concise.

The statement says that Hamas has no place in the future governance of Gaza and calls for the immediate unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

“We recognize Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” the statement said.

It goes on to call for a peaceful two-state solution, opposition to the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and any reduction in territory, and condemns rising rates of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Moed said that he doesn’t know specifically what made Trudeau and the government join the call for a ceasefire but maintains Israel’s stance and actions haven’t changed since the conflict began.

“I wouldn’t be able to tell you because I don’t see any change on the ground. I haven’t seen any change from Israeli-Canadian point of view,” he said.

“So, what the only other component that’s missing there is perhaps the internal issue. Sometimes international policy is driven by domestic policy. Maybe that’s the case. I wouldn’t know.”

Some splits in Liberal caucus opinion

Quebec Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said that he won’t speculate on the government’s move and that he is disappointed in the UN vote.

“I was very disappointed in the vote at the United Nations. I don’t think it’s consistent with the statement we issued yesterday that imposed conditions on what would it take for a ceasefire to happen, and to me, if Hamas does not lay down its arms, there will be no ceasefire,” Housefather said on his way into the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday.

Trudeau did not take questions from reporters on his way into the meeting.

While Housefather expressed disappointment in the UN vote, he said that he does not see his role in the Liberal caucus changing.

“The motion is the motion. The motion was an unconditional call for a ceasefire, and it’s my obligation as an individually elected MP to speak out when I think that Canada’s traditional position at the UN of support of Israel at a time when Israel is at war,” Housefather said.

Former public safety minister and current Ontario Liberal MP Marco Mendicino also posted his disagreement with the vote on X Tuesday night.

I disagree with Canada's vote at the United Nations today. I do not support its call for Israel to agree to what is, effectively, an unconditional ceasefire. At present, that would only place in further jeopardy the safety and security of Israelis & Palestinians in Gaza. — Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) December 12, 2023

One of the first MPs to call for a ceasefire, Ontario Liberal MP Salma Zahid, welcomed Canada’s vote in the UN.

“I am grateful that Canada voted in favour of a ceasefire and I hope that Canada will rally international support to protect civilians being killed in Gaza,” she said

Zahid is also chair of the Canada Palestine Friendship Group, and led the early effort among parliamentarians to call for a ceasefire.

On Oct. 20, a group of more than 30 MPs, including 23 Liberals, signed an open letter to Trudeau advocating for a ceasefire.

House Leader Karina Gould says that the mood in caucus remains “very strong.”

“We are a diverse caucus. We represent the diversity of Canada. We are the only caucus that truly represents every aspect of Canadian society. We have these tough conversations, but that’s how we get to the positions that we get to because we truly listen to everyone and engage with everyone,” Gould said prior to the caucus meeting.

“This is a really, really difficult issue and we’re going to keep working together and we’re going to do this in a way that’s reflective of Canadians and do this in a way that hopefully continues to bring people together.”