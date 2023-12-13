Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 13

See more sharing options

Reviewing Saskatoon’s housing market, top five pre-renovation tips from Metric Design, and walking under the lights at Glow.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Looking back at Saskatoon’s 2023 housing market: Real Estate YXE

One of the stories for Saskatoon’s real estate market in 2023 was low inventory levels.

The housing market was also impacted by rising interest rates.

Century 21 Fusion’s Ashley Turner looks at the impact inventory and interest rates had on the housing market and price.

4:00 Looking back at Saskatoon’s 2023 housing market: Real Estate YXE

Top 5 tips when embarking on a renovation: Décor and Design

Several steps should be taken before embarking on a renovation project.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says the most important step is having a plan.

Palibroda goes over her top five renovation tips in Décor and Design.

4:05 Top 5 tips when embarking on a renovation: Décor and Design

Walking under the lights at Glow in Experience Saskatoon

Glow is underway at Prairieland Park, taking people on a walk under the lights.

This year’s theme is a fairy tale Christmas, helping Santa find the amazing oak.

Guylaine Patenaude looks at the new features for this year’s display and how people can get tickets.

4:03 Walking under the lights at Glow in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Temperatures are back into the positive — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Dec. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

