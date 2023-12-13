Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Dec. 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 13'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 13
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Reviewing Saskatoon’s housing market, top five pre-renovation tips from Metric Design, and walking under the lights at Glow.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Dec. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Looking back at Saskatoon’s 2023 housing market: Real Estate YXE

One of the stories for Saskatoon’s real estate market in 2023 was low inventory levels.

The housing market was also impacted by rising interest rates.

Century 21 Fusion’s Ashley Turner looks at the impact inventory and interest rates had on the housing market and price.

Click to play video: 'Looking back at Saskatoon’s 2023 housing market: Real Estate YXE'
Looking back at Saskatoon’s 2023 housing market: Real Estate YXE

Top 5 tips when embarking on a renovation: Décor and Design

Several steps should be taken before embarking on a renovation project.

Story continues below advertisement

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says the most important step is having a plan.

Palibroda goes over her top five renovation tips in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Top 5 tips when embarking on a renovation: Décor and Design'
Top 5 tips when embarking on a renovation: Décor and Design

Walking under the lights at Glow in Experience Saskatoon

Glow is underway at Prairieland Park, taking people on a walk under the lights.

Trending Now

This year’s theme is a fairy tale Christmas, helping Santa find the amazing oak.

Guylaine Patenaude looks at the new features for this year’s display and how people can get tickets.

Click to play video: 'Walking under the lights at Glow in Experience Saskatoon'
Walking under the lights at Glow in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Temperatures are back into the positive — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Dec. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 13'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Dec. 13
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices