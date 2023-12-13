Guelph woman loses over $70k in two cryptocurrency scams: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two different cryptocurrency scams have cost one Guelph woman more than $70,000.

In October, investigators said the victim reported losing approximately $57,000 after dealing with a supposed investment company she discovered through an advertisement online.

She allegedly sent the money on an app, which she was told to download.

Then on Tuesday, police said she reported losing an additional $15,000 after another individual contacted her online.

She was told he could help her get back the previous amount she lost by downloading another app that would allow him access to her bank account.

Police suggest that while investing online, you follow these tips: