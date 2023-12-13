Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph woman loses over $70k in two cryptocurrency scams: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 13, 2023 9:19 am
Guelph police say one woman lost more than $70,000 in a two-month span after falling for a pair of separate cryptocurrency scams. View image in full screen
Guelph police say one woman lost more than $70,000 in a two-month span after falling for a pair of separate cryptocurrency scams. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say two different cryptocurrency scams have cost one Guelph woman more than $70,000.

In October, investigators said the victim reported losing approximately $57,000 after dealing with a supposed investment company she discovered through an advertisement online.

She allegedly sent the money on an app, which she was told to download.

Then on Tuesday, police said she reported losing an additional $15,000 after another individual contacted her online.

She was told he could help her get back the previous amount she lost by downloading another app that would allow him access to her bank account.

Trending Now

Police suggest that while investing online, you follow these tips:

  • Never share your personal information with someone you don’t know or send them money.
  • If you don’t feel comfortable, stop talking with the individual and contact either a trusted family member or police for advice.
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices