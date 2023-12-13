Winnipeg fire crews battle Main Street fire

Send this page to someone via email

City officials are asking you to avoid a section of Main Street Wednesday morning as they work to put out a fire.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic crews showed up to the scene in the 600-block of Main Street near the Disraeli Freeway just before 5:30 Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from the City of Winnipeg, it said to avoid the area as firefighters will be on scene throughout the morning.

City of Winnipeg statement on fire. X/@cityofwinnipeg

A city spokesperson tells Global News no injuries have been reported. No word on damage estimates.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Northbound Main has been opened to traffic. Eastbound Disraeli remains closed.