Winnipeg fire crews battle Main Street fire

City officials are asking you to avoid a section of Main Street Wednesday morning as they work to put out a fire.
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic crews showed up to the scene in the 600-block of Main Street near the Disraeli Freeway just before 5:30 Wednesday morning.
According to a social media post from the City of Winnipeg, it said to avoid the area as firefighters will be on scene throughout the morning.
A city spokesperson tells Global News no injuries have been reported. No word on damage estimates.
As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Northbound Main has been opened to traffic. Eastbound Disraeli remains closed.
