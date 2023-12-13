Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews battle Main Street fire

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 8:28 am
Winnipeg fire crews battle Main Street fire
Part of Main Street is expected to be shutdown for an extended period of time Wednesday.
City officials are asking you to avoid a section of Main Street Wednesday morning as they work to put out a fire.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic crews showed up to the scene in the 600-block of Main Street near the Disraeli Freeway just before 5:30 Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post from the City of Winnipeg, it said to avoid the area as firefighters will be on scene throughout the morning.

City of Winnipeg statement on fire.
City of Winnipeg statement on fire. X/@cityofwinnipeg
Trending Now

A city spokesperson tells Global News no injuries have been reported. No word on damage estimates.

As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Northbound Main has been opened to traffic. Eastbound Disraeli remains closed.

