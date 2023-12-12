One person in critical condition after Red River water rescue

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in critical condition after being rescued from the Red River Tuesday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near the Fort Garry Bridge, when crews were called and spotted the person clinging to a sheet of ice, approximately 30 feet from shore.

The WFPS water rescue team used a specialized ice rescue sled to help pull the person from the water and safely to shore.

It is not known why the person was in the water or how long they were in there.

The city is reminding people to use extreme caution around all Winnipeg waterways as ice surfaces can be deceiving and unpredictable.

Last year, the WFPS responded to 150 water rescue calls.