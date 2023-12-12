Police officer dragged by vehicle that crashed into residence: N.B. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say an officer was seriously injured in New Brunswick after being struck by a vehicle and dragged during a traffic stop.

According tp police, the officer received a report that a vehicle stolen from Listiguj, Que., was headed towards Campbellton, N.B. just after 1 a.m. Monday.

“A member of the Campbellton RCMP detachment located the vehicle a short time later on Tingley Crescent, and initiated a traffic stop,” RCMP said in a release.

While the vehicle’s driver “initially complied with the officer,” police allege the man “put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee the scene” when he was told he was under arrest.

“The vehicle collided with the police officer, who was dragged alongside the car until it left the roadway and crashed into a residence,” RCMP said.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man from Charlo, N.B. was arrested at the scene and also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, said RCMP.