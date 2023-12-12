Rest of dogs removed from Airdrie animal rescue organization by city

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many weeks, an Airdrie, Alta., dog rescue has been visited by authorities and animals have been seized.

A spokesperson for the City of Airdrie confirmed municipal enforcement was on the scene on Tuesday executing a provincial warrant.

Airdrie peace officer vehicles were seen pulling up to the building and pulling away.

The city said 29 dogs were seized – the remainder of what were there following an Alberta SPCA visit on Dec. 6 — and all of the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being sent to “appropriate care facilities.”

The investigation is ongoing.

2:27 Alberta SPCA seizes animals from Airdrie animal rescue organization

Last week, a former volunteer and an employee of the business next door said EJ Rescue had been licensed by the city to have around 60 dogs in their care at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

They also had stories of “putrid” odours coming out of the building and dogs living in questionable conditions.

The city said the rescue was not shut down by the municipality.

On its Facebook Page, EJ Rescue says it is “committed to doing our best to give dogs in need a better life.”