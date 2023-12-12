Menu

Canada

Rest of dogs removed from Airdrie animal rescue organization by city

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 8:01 pm
Alberta advocates work to elevate animal care
WATCH: In the wake of an animal seizure at an Airdrie-based rescue organization advocates are offering guidance to people considering fostering, adopting or purchasing an animal. Deanna Thompson with the Animal Welfare Coalition of Alberta joins Global News Calgary to discuss the steps being taken to improve animal care and red flags people should watch for.
For the second time in as many weeks, an Airdrie, Alta., dog rescue has been visited by authorities and animals have been seized.

A spokesperson for the City of Airdrie confirmed municipal enforcement was on the scene on Tuesday executing a provincial warrant.

Airdrie peace officer vehicles were seen pulling up to the building and pulling away.

The city said 29 dogs were seized – the remainder of what were there following an Alberta SPCA visit on Dec. 6 — and all of the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being sent to “appropriate care facilities.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Alberta SPCA seizes animals from Airdrie animal rescue organization
Last week, a former volunteer and an employee of the business next door said EJ Rescue had been licensed by the city to have around 60 dogs in their care at a time.

They also had stories of “putrid” odours coming out of the building and dogs living in questionable conditions.

The city said the rescue was not shut down by the municipality.

On its Facebook Page, EJ Rescue says it is “committed to doing our best to give dogs in need a better life.”

