Meteoric rise for Italy’s Team Retornaz chasing third straight Grand Slam title

As Team Retornaz shook hands with Team Carruthers on the ice of Merlis Belsher Place on Tuesday afternoon, they did so with a feeling that’s been relatively foreign for the rink.

That being a loss, as Team Retornaz suffered just their second defeat of the season on the 2023-24 Grand Slam of Curling tour dropping a 6-3 decision to Team Carruthers on the opening day of the WFG Masters.

“You can’t afford poor performances when you play at this stage,” said skip Joël Retornaz. “All teams are very strong here and if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you have a chance to lose and that’s what happened today.”

Aside from Tuesday’s defeat, Team Retornaz has been virtually untouchable on this season’s Grand Slam circuit as they enter the third tour stop in Saskatoon riding a remarkable win streak.

Capturing their first Grand Slam title a year ago in Oakville, Ont., the Retornaz rink has kicked off the 2023-24 tour with back-to-back victories at the HearingLife Tour Challenge and the KIOTI National.

In the process, they entered play in Saskatoon with a 13-1 record which has rocketed the Italians to first in the world men’s rankings.

“It feels nice of course,” said Retornaz. “I didn’t imagine that it would happen one day, but now it’s reality. We have to work to stay up there and we’re doing our best to do so.”

Since joining the team as head coach this fall, Ryan Fry said he’s seen an air of confidence that has resulted in consistency and technical ability coming together at the opportune time.

“You started seeing it through last year in the confidence building,” said Fry. “As we’re building all the pieces and all the pieces are coming together, the confidence just keeps getting higher.”

Fry was brought onto the team following his retirement from the sport in 2021 and a stint as coach for Rachel Homan’s rink.

An Olympic gold medallist with Brad Jacob’s team at the 2014 Sochi Games, Fry has brought that expertise to a team and country which will be hosting the world themselves in 2026.

“They’re a phenomenal team and I’m extremely lucky to be a part of four guys that are this dedicated to trying to be the best team in the world,” said Fry.

A three-time Olympian already, Retornaz is looking ahead to Milano-Cortina 2026 with his team’s best chance at winning a medal on home soil.

“We have big goals set for the next three years,” said Retornaz. “So that helps even when you’re tired or travelling a lot, the goals are there and that motivates us a lot. That’s what pushes us to keep going, to keep getting better day after day.”

Along with Retornaz, teammates Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Mattia Giovanella are also coming off a bronze medal won at the 2022 World Championships, while Mosaner is also the reigning Olympic champion in mixed doubles.

The goal this week remains fixed on repeating the WFG Masters title, however, with a chance at continuing their dominance to begin the Grand Slam of Curling season in Saskatchewan.

“We’re not finished yet,” said Retornaz. “We want to keep going on this positive track and we’re doing our best to be there.”

Team Retornaz will look to get their first victory of the week against former Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone and his rink on Wednesday morning at 8:30 am.