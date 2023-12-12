RCMP seek missing Surrey man last seen more than a month ago

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a 27-year-old man missing for more than a month.
Pawandeep Singh was last seen on Nov. 5 on 171A Street near 84 Avenue, and he last spoke to a family member by phone on Nov. 20.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Trending Now
Police said family and friends have not been able to make contact with him since and are worried about his well-being.
Singh is described as South Asian, six-feet-one-inch tall and 159 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a grey 2021 Kia Forte with the BC licence plate PJ991A.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
More on Crime
- Ontario woman charged with murder in death of 10-month-old baby: police
- Dangerous offender charged in killing of 10-year-old Quebec girl nearly 3 decades ago
- Man arrested after 16-year-old Texas cheerleader found dead in bathtub
- Kenneth Law faces 2nd-degree murder charges in sodium nitrite investigation
Comments