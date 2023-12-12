RCMP seek missing Surrey man last seen more than a month ago

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a 27-year-old man missing for more than a month.

Pawandeep Singh was last seen on Nov. 5 on 171A Street near 84 Avenue, and he last spoke to a family member by phone on Nov. 20.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Police said family and friends have not been able to make contact with him since and are worried about his well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh is described as South Asian, six-feet-one-inch tall and 159 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a grey 2021 Kia Forte with the BC licence plate PJ991A.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.