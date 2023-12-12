Missing woman last seen at Main Street and Broadway Avenue, Winnipeg police say

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are continuing their search for a missing woman last seen earlier this month.
Officials said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko went missing in the morning of Dec. 8. She was last seen in the area of Main Street and Broadway Avenue.
Ciecko is described as being five feet tall with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, with Manitoba licence plate HCC283.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.
