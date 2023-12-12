Menu

Crime

Missing woman last seen at Main Street and Broadway Avenue, Winnipeg police say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 12, 2023 5:33 pm
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are continuing their search for a missing woman last seen earlier this month.

Officials said 32-year-old Alea Ciecko went missing in the morning of Dec. 8. She was last seen in the area of Main Street and Broadway Avenue.

32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen in the area of Main Street and Broadway in Winnipeg, on the morning of Dec. 8. View image in full screen
32-year-old Alea Ciecko was last seen in the area of Main Street and Broadway in Winnipeg, on the morning of Dec. 8. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Ciecko is described as being five feet tall with a large build, long black hair and brown eyes. Police said she may be driving a Grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, with Manitoba licence plate HCC283.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

Winnipeg police step up enforcement with retail theft prevention initiative
