Pedestrian hit by train on new Edmonton LRT line near Bonnie Doon

Send this page to someone via email

LRT service was suspended Tuesday after a Valley Line Southeast train heading north “made contact” with a pedestrian near the Bonnie Doon stop.

It happened at around 11:10 a.m., an Edmonton Transit Service spokesperson said.

According to Alberta Health Services, EMS took one patient to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Service was suspended and then restarted at around 12:30 p.m., and an ETS bus was used for backup service during that time.

“The City of Edmonton and TransEd take the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists very seriously,” said Ryan Birch, director of operations with Edmonton Transit Service.

“We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders who attended the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident. The City and TransEd are working together to investigate the incident,” Birch said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 6th collision with Valley Line LRT in south Edmonton

Prior to officially opening — during testing — there were more than seven collisions reported on the new 13-kilometre Valley Line southeast extension.

TransEd said the majority of them were due to drivers not paying attention to signage and making illegal turns.

The new line features low-floor, urban-styled trains that provide more pedestrian-friendly access with street-level stops.